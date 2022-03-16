Class 10 Boy Seeks Help of Karnataka Lok Adalat, Unites Separated Parents After 3 Years

Lok Adalat in Karnataka has been a successful exercise in many cases. Recently there was a case where a property dispute of 53 years was solved in a day in Lok Adalat. Similarly, a separated couple was reunited because of Lok Adalat in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

Ganesha Murthy and Poornima are married for 17 years and are parents to a 15-year-old son who is studying in the 10th class. Three years ago, misunderstanding crept in between the couple and the wife walked out of the house. She has been living with her parents ever since. The son, Suhas stayed back with his father.

But all this while, he missed his mother terribly. All that he ever wished was that his parents reconciled. After hearing about Lok Adalat he went to a lawyer who was a family friend. He requested the advocate to help him unite his parents. Moved by the boy’s plea, the advocate Valemane Shivakumar took up the case.

The husband and wife were both summoned and their arguments were heard at Hosanagara JMFC court. Judges and lawyers were present. Principal Chief Justice Ravikumar and Justice Pushpalatha heard and convinced the couple to reconcile. After much argument, Ganesha Murthy and Poornima agreed to go on with their lives together. Garlands were brought in and the couple exchanged them with wide smiles. Not to mention, Suhas was the happiest of them all.

