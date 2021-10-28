Class 10 Boy Stalks Kerala Woman, Attempts Rape After Hitting Her With Stone

A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody by the police for allegedly attempting to rape a 23-year-old woman after stalking her and dragging her to a farm in Kerala’s Kondotty district.

The police said that the boy, nabbed after police questioned several people in the Kottukkara area, has confessed to the crime. He was identified from a CCTV footage in the nearby area.

A police officer told The News Minute that said that the accused had grabbed the woman when she was on her way to college at Kottookara near Kondotty and dragged her to a nearby paddy field in an attempt to rape her.

The survivor told cops that the boy had followed her for a considerable distance before attacking her. He reportedly “gagged her", took her to an isolated field where he tore her clothes, the report said.

When the woman resisted his advances, the boy, a school-level judo champion, hit her with a stone and tied her arms, The News Minute reported.

“The girl’s face was swollen. The attacker had ripped her dress. We gave the injured woman first aid and shifted her to Kondotty Taluk Hospital and later to Manjeri Medical College Hospital," Ummer Farook, Kottukkara ward councillor of Kondotty municipality, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The police said the boy has also sustained injures and has marks on his hand, neck and lips from the woman’s nails as she struggled to stop his advances.

The boy is a class 10 student and will be produced before the juvenile justice board, the police said.

