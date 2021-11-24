Class 12 Boy Slits Girl’s Throat in Rajasthan for Refusing His Friendship Offer

A class 12 boy from Rajasthan’s Pali district slit the throat of a class 11 girl while she was having lunch, after she refused his friendship offer.

The girl is in hospital and has received 20 stitches on her throat. She is unable to eat or speak and is on glucose, at present.

Meanwhile, police arrested the accused who was absconding after slitting the girl’s throat.

A doctor in Bangad hospital, where the girl is admitted, said she is still undergoing treatment.

Both the victim and the accused are students of Government Senior Secondary school in Marwar Junction’s Bithora Karan village.

The accused who was in love with the girl had been pressuring her to be friends with him.

On Tuesday, he slit her throat after she refused his proposal and absconded.

Later, school teachers rushed the victim to a local hospital from where she was shifted to district hospital in Pali.

