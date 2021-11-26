Class 3 Andhra Student Files Police Complaint Against Friend for Stealing Pencils, Video Goes Viral

A Class 3 boy in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool lodged a police complaint against his friend for stealing his pencils. The incident happened in February and came to light after a video of a conversation between these children had gone viral on social media.

The complainant was identified as Hanmanthu, who went to the police station and insisted the cops register a theft case against his friend. A student of a private school from Peddakadabur in the Kurnool district, Hanmanthu alleged that his friend was stealing his pencils everyday and sometimes money as well.

He caught his friend red-handed and took him to the police station, where he explained to the constable how his pencils were missing and demanded justice. The police officials burst into laughter to receive such unusual complaints but registered a case against the accused. However, the accused would be released on bail and his parents would be brought to the police station, cops said.

Police officials asked the accused to study well and a compromise was made between the two. The students frequently visit the police station for drinking water and the cops also maintain a cordial relationship with them.

