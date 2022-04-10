Class 9 Girl Dies After 'Gangrape' at B'day Party in Bengal, 'Forcibly Cremated'; Son of TMC Leader Held

A minor girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party in Hanskhali in West Bengal’s Nadia district, police said on Sunday. The girl’s family claimed that the main accused is the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat member, who has been arrested for further investigation, they said.

The parents of the 14-year-old girl, a student of Class 9, lodged a complaint against the accused at Hanskhali police station on Saturday, four days after the incident.

The prime accused in the case, Brajagopal alias Sohail Gayali, who was first detained and then arrested last night, will be produced in Ranaghat court on Monday, officials told News18. He has been slapped with POCSO charges, apart from rape, murder and suppression of evidence, they said.

According to the complaint, the girl went to the residence of the accused on Monday afternoon to attend his birthday party, but she returned home in an ailing condition and died soon after.

‘Forcibly Cremated’

Our daughter was bleeding profusely and had severe abdominal pain after she came back from the party at the residence of the local TMC leader’s son, and before we could take her to hospital, she died. “From the sequence of events and after talking to the people present at the party, we are sure she was gang-raped by the accused and his friends," the girl’s mother told reporters.

She also alleged that a group of people forcibly took the minor’s body for cremation even before her death certificate was issued. The family has also alleged that the group initially warned them to not take the girl to any government hospital or private healthcare facility and ‘to get her treated by a local ‘quack’ instead’.

The details of the case ring back to the Hathras murder and gangrape case in 2020, where a young Dalit girl had died after being gangraped in Uttar Pradesh. The family had alleged forcible cremation of the victim by the police, with members barred from attending. The incident had spurred protests across India, especially by Dalit groups and political bodies.

The victim was reportedly “the love interest" of one Brajagopal Gayali, son of local Trinamool panchayat leader and strongman Samarendra Gayali, and was invited to Brajagopal’s birthday celebrations at his home on Monday evening.

The victim’s family was initially conveyed that the girl has “fallen ill" at the party and was strongly advised to take her to a quack doctor, which the family did, they said.

TMC Says Will Ensure Justice, BJP Plans Protest

Reacting to the development, senior TMC leader and the state’s Minister of Women and Child Development, Sashi Panja, said the ruling party has zero tolerance for abuse of minors and women. There should not be any politics over the incident. Police will do everything possible to investigate and take further action, she said.

The opposition BJP has called a 12-hour protest bandh in Hanskhali PS area on Monday. The party’s mahila morcha president Tanuja Chakraborty is also scheduled to visit the family.

A section of lawyers are also scheduled to mention the matter before the Chief Justice’s Division Bench on Monday morning and pray for court intervention.

