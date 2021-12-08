Class XI Girl Harassed by Youths Ends Life in Madhya Pradesh

Police functioning is again under scanner in Madhya Pradesh after a teenage girl died by setting herself ablaze at her home in Jabalpur city on Tuesday night and the girl accused police of inaction over her complaint of harassment by local youths. With severe burn injuries, the girl was rushed to the Jabalpur Medical College and succumbed to her injuries later on, said the police.

Under fire for inaction charges, the Jabalpur police came forward to offer a clarification on the matter. Jabalpur Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Agrawal told the media on Wednesday that the girl did come to the Ranjhi police station on Monday and told the ASI on duty that her father was booked by police in a case under SC/ST Act following a fight and complainant Anurag Chaudhary now wished to compromise.

The police told the class XI girl that the matter was in the court and it wasn’t possible for police to dispose of the matter, still, the girl was asked to offer a written application if she wanted to, said Agrawal, adding the woman officer who handles women related complaint was on leave which is why the girl was asked to come again the next day. The accused have been arrested by the police, said the officer claiming the girl also did not level any allegation on police in her dying declaration.

As the clamour grew on the matter, Home Minister Narottam Mishra clarified that the girl had visited the police station but wanted to strike a compromise in her father’s case. The police are probing into the case with all the angles, he added.

Meanwhile, the girl in her suicide note had accused police of inaction on her complaint over persistent harassment by some locals of her neighbourhood. She claimed that she was unable to walk out of home as youths endlessly roam around her house. The girl had also named many persons in the note.

