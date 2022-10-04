Cleanliness, Safety & Compassion Top Priorities During Navratri Festivities: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Stating that ‘cleanliness’, ‘safety’ and ‘compassion’ should be top priorities during festivities, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended his best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami and Vijayadashami (Dussehra) of Shardiya Navratri.

“Safety measures should be given utmost importance at all the Durga Puja pandals and temples," the Chief Minister said after performing ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Gorakhnath temple.

The CM also highlighted the importance of women in Sanatan Dharma and said, “the worship of Goddess Durga during nine days twice a year is symbolic of Sanatan Dharma’s respect for women power and girls. Kanya Pujan on Navami marks the importance of ‘Matrishakti’."

Yogi Adityanath said that Navami of Vasantik Navratri marks the birth of ‘Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram’, while during Shardiya Navratri, ‘Dashami’ marks the victory of Lord Rama. “Navratri and Vijayadashami remind us that following the path of truth, righteousness and justice always leads to victory," he emphasised.

The CM further said that Navratri celebrations were not taking place as grandly since two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, as the pandemic remains in control with the blessings of the almighty, the celebrations are being done with great fervour this time.

On the occasion of Navami, the CM said that safety measures are being given the utmost importance at all the Durga Puja pandals and temples during the festivities by the administration. At the same time, he also urged the public to celebrate safely and responsibly.

“The puja committees should ensure compliance with all types of safety standards including cleanliness, and fire safety. No mismanagement or stampede-like situation should arise," he said.

