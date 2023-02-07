The climate change is wreaking havoc across world. While a brutal ice storm in the United States killed over seven people and froze roads, the Turkey earthquake and its aftershocks have left over 4,300 dead.

In India, Delhi, for the first time since 2011, recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius or above in the first week of February. Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded the highest number of days with ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ Air Quality Index (AQI) between November 2022 and January 2023.

The figures are nearly double the number of days in the same period in 2021-2022, and 2020-2021, and three times higher than the number during the same period in 2019-2020.

Advertisement

A report in India Today quoted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as saying that Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 29 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal and the highest in the month in two years. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature settled at 9.2 degrees Celsius, it said.

Normally, the city logs an average maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius from February 6 to 9. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), New Delhi, has forecast a mainly clear sky for the national capital on Tuesday. Strong surface winds are likely during the day, it said.

A report in Indian Express cited a data shared by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecast and Research (SAFAR) and stated that of the 92 days between November 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023, Mumbai has recorded ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ AQI on 66 days. The data also states that of the total 92 days, Mumbai has recorded ‘good’ and ‘satisfactory’ AQI on only one day.

According to the data, between November 2021 and January 2022, Mumbai recorded ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ AQI on 30 days, while between November 2020 and January 2021, the city saw 39 days of ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ AQI, while between November 2019 and January 2020, Mumbai experienced ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ AQI on only 17 days.

Read all the Latest India News here