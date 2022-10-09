Climate Warrior: CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022 to Recognise Those Who Keep it Cool For the Planet

Climate warriors are the unsung heroes of our times, and our country is blessed with certain relentless fighters for Mother Nature, who brave all odds to keep the environment clean and green. CNN-News18, India’s No.1 English General News channel, recognizes and salutes the spirit of such climate warriors with the 12th edition of its flagship initiative CNN-News 18 Indian of the Year (IOTY) 2022. To be held on October 12, the awards ceremony will felicitate the achievements of those Indians who, through their grit and determination, have brought pride to the country. The marquee property felicitates personalities across the categories of politics, sports, social change, entertainment, start-ups, and climate warrior.

In a post-pandemic world where climate change is emerging as a major concern, the category of climate warrior is a new addition to recognise individuals who are working on impactful and sustainable change. The nominees in the climate warrior category consist of prodigies and experts in environmental awareness, inspiring countless people by their noble deeds. These climate warriors have relentlessly worked towards paving a way for a sustainable tomorrow by spreading awareness about the climate crisis and, more importantly, taking solid steps towards preserving the environment.

Marimuthu Yoganathan, a bus conductor in Tamil Nadu, also popular as the ‘Tree Man of Tamil Nadu’, has planted over three lakh saplings in the past three decades at his own expense. He distributes the saplings for free to passengers travelling in his bus. He has also visited countless schools, colleges and industries to raise awareness about protecting the environment.

Sumaira Abdulali has been working tirelessly to battle noise pollution in Mumbai through her NGO, Awaaz Foundation. Her efforts forced the authorities to implement stricter laws. Abdulali can be spotted walking around Mumbai’s streets with an audiometer during festivals when noise levels are at their peak.

Known as Lady Tarzan, Padma Shri Jamuna Tudu is among the nominees for the Climate Warrior award. She has been ferociously fighting the timber mafia in her home state Jharkhand with her Van Suraksha Samity which actively protects forests. In the last 20 years, Tudu has formed a group of 300 women who track the timber mafia in shifts and stop them.

We also have an epitome of determination in Jadav Molai Payeng from Assam, who is credited with singlehandedly creating a forest reserve of 550 hectares in Assam’s Majuli island. The inspirational Forest Man of India has also been awarded the Padma Shri.

Finally, we have 9-year-old Prasiddhi Singh, who is on a mission to conserve trees. She has already planted thousands of trees in Chennai and created 28 fruit forests. Her Prasiddhi Foundation which she founded in 2018, is on a mission to make the planet greener and to create awareness among both youth and adults.

All eyes are now on who will be awarded winner at the Indian of the Year 2022 in the climate warrior category. The winner will be revealed at the grand finale recognizing the changemakers determined to save our planet, at the Indian of the Year 2022 award ceremony on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 6pm onwards, exclusively on CNN-News18.

