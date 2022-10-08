Closing Date of E-auction of PM Mementos 2022 Extended Till October 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday informed that the closing date of the e-auction of gifts and mementos received by him, has been extended till October 12. The auction had started on his birthday on September 17.

Responding to a tweet thread by the Ministry of Culture, the Prime Minister tweeted: “This is among the many special gifts I have received over the years. Respecting people’s wishes, the auction of the mementoes has been extended till the 12th. Do take part."

The Ministry of Culture of Thursday tweeted a framed Replica of Kedarnath Temple which was gifted to PM Modi. Apart from the e-auction, people can also view the mementos at National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi from 11 am to 6 pm, the ministry informed.

The proceeds of the e-auction will be given to the Namami Gange project. According to ANI, People can visit National Gallery of Modern Art for a very special exhibition of mementoes and gifts presented to PM Modi. His office has received innumerable mementoes and gifts from famous personalities and well-wishers from the length and breadth of the nation over the years.

As many as 1200 gifts and mementoes given to the Prime Minister will be auctioned. Among these 1,200 gifts, the centre of attraction is the replicas and models of the Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

This time around, however, is an exciting new attraction of sports memorabilia. Team India’s performance at the Commonwealth Games, the Deaflympics, and Thomas Cup Championship earned us a place in history and an enviable haul of medals.

This will be the fourth in the series of successful auctions, first launched by the PMO in January 2019.

