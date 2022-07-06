At least four people were missing and a bridge across River Parvati was damaged after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Wednesday, officials said.

State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta stated that four to six people have been missing after the incident at Chojh village in Challal panchayat of Kullu district at around 6 am. Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said four people have been reported missing as per initial reports.

A search operation is in progress, he added. Though rescue team have been dispatched, they are stuck midway due to landslides, Mokhta said.

