Clouds Play Hide and Seek in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh; Erratic Weather to Continue for 72 Hours, Says MeT

Weather remained erratic in J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday with sunshine and clouds playing hide and seek as the MeT office forecast the same weather conditions to continue during the next 72 hours.

“Weather remained erratic in J&K and Ladakh on Tuesday. Erratic weather is likely to continue till Friday", an official of the MeT department told IANS.

Srinagar recorded 0.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.2 degrees and Gulmarg minus 5.8 degree as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region registered minus 12.0, Leh minus 8.5 and Kargil minus 14.0 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Advertisement

Jammu city clocked 9.1 degrees, Katra 8.2, Batote 2.7, Banihal 0.2 and Bhaderwah 1.5 as the minimum.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.