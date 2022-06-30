CM Ashok Gehlot Visits Home of Tailor, Victim of Udaipur Murder Case

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday visited the house of Kanhaiya Lal who was brutally killed by two men here. The chief minister spoke to the family members and relatives of Lal.

Gehlot was accompanied by party’s state chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Revenue minister Ramlal Jat, DGP M L Lather and other leaders and officials during his visit to Lal’s house at sector 14 here, officials said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) should probe Udaipur murder case in time-bound manner, and the trial should be conducted in a fast track court, Gehlot said. Elaborate security arrangements are there in the area, they added.

Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday killed by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people.

Heavy deployment of police has been made in Udaipur to maintain law and order and two Additional Director General, one Deputy IG and other senior officials are camping in the city to monitor the situation, officials said.

Thousands of people on Thursday took part in a protest rally here against the gruesome murder of Lal. The ’Sarv Hindu Samaj’ rally was called by Hindu organisations and was held peacefully from the Town Hall to the collectorate with permission of the district administration.

