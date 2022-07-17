CM Kejriwal Writes Letter to PM Seeking Permission to Attend Singapore Conference to Present 'Delhi Model'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it is wrong to “deny" permission to him to visit Singapore to represent India at the World Cities Summit.

The summit is scheduled for next month.

“It is wrong to hold the permission for attending the event. It is an opportunity to present the Delhi Model of governance at the World stage. It is against the national interest to stop a CM from visiting such a huge stage," read the letter to Modi.

“Give permission as soon as possible so that I can elevate the name of the country with this visit," he added.

He urged the PM to give permission so that he can represent the country.

Sources told PTI that Delhi LG VK Saxena has not approved the file of Kejriwal’s visit to Singapore.

Kejriwal was invited to the World Cities Summit 2022, to be held in Singapore, by the High Commissioner of that country, Simon Wong, at a meeting on June 1.

The chief minister had said he looked forward to attending the event and would send a formal acceptance.

In 2019, the Centre denied Kejriwal permission to make a similar visit, claiming that it is improper for a Chief Minister to attend a meeting for Mayors. Mr. Kejriwal was eventually forced to address the meeting online.

This time, the AAP, which is in power in Delhi for the second time with a massive mandate, appears determined to pursue the issue. The AAP, which emphasised its work in the education and health sectors in Delhi, also won big in the Punjab Assembly elections.

