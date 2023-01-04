CM Khattar in Line of Fire After Woman Coach Accuses Him of Influencing Probe in Haryana Sexual Assault Case

The Haryana minister sexual assault case has taken yet another sensational turn with the woman coach’s latest claim that Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is biased towards Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh.

Speaking to the media post her appearance before the special investigation team

(SIT) of the Chandigarh Police, she said that Chief minister Manoharlal Khattar’s earlier remarks made on the incident on Tuesday were indicative of his taking the side of the accused minister.

“I heard the CM’s statement this morning, in which he himself is taking the side of Sandeep Singh. Until the minister resigns, it would be a matter of bias. SIT has been formed, and everything was told in detail. Haryana CM is trying to influence the investigation. Chandigarh Police did not put any pressure on me. Haryana Police is trying to pressurize me," ANI quoted the woman as saying.

The coach, while in her interactions with ANI also said that she has been receiving calls from people who are asking her to leave the country.

“I’m receiving phone calls that I can leave and go to any country I want and I would get ₹1 crore for a month. I have been asked not to take back my complaint but keep shut and fly to some other country," the woman said on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

The woman coach’s allegations come after CM Khattar on Tuesday told ANI that Sandeep Singh has been removed from his post so that the investigation can be done smoothly, however, he has not been proven guilty as of yet.

Meanwhile, the coach’s advocate Dipanshu Bansal has alleged police inaction for not arresting the accused yet. “Haryana CM made the SIT. Everything was told to SIT. Why police aren’t arresting Sandeep Singh, it’s a non-bailable offense," he said in a report by Hindustan Times.

Aday after he was booked in a sexual harassment case, Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh on Sunday gave up his Sports portfolio on “moral grounds" and termed the allegations against him as an attempt to spoil his image. Singh, a former Olympian and first-time MLA from Pehowa in Kurukshetra expressed hope that there will be a thorough investigation into the matter.

The FIR against Singh was registered at police station Sector 26, Chandigarh on December 31. The former India hockey team captain also holds the Printing and Stationery Department. He, however, has not resigned from the Cabinet.

“There is an attempt to spoil my image. I hope there will be a thorough investigation into the false allegations leveled against me. I hand over the responsibility of the Sports department to the CM until the report of the investigation comes out," ANI quoted Sandeep Singh as saying.

The female coach, who filed a sexual harassment complaint against Sandeep Singh also met Home Minister Anil Vij in Ambala. She said Singh harassed her physically and mentally and she is hopeful that action will be taken.

