CM Naveen Patnaik Appoints Sunil Kumar Bansal as New Odisha DGP

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appointed IPS officer Sunil Kumar Bansal as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha. The 1987-batch IPS officer is currently serving as the Special Director, Intelligence Bureau (IB). He will take charge as the Odisha DGP from January 1. He will replace the incumbent DGP Abhay.

“On recommendation of the Union Public Service Commission and in the interest of public service, Shri Sunil Kumar Bansal, IPS (RR-1987) at present under Central Deputation as Special Director, IB Hdqrs., New Delhi is appointed as Director General of Police (HoPF), Odisha in the Apex Scale of Pay (Level 17) in the Pay Matrix for a period of two years with effect from the date of joining in the post," a notification from Odisha government’s home department said.

Incumbent DGP Abhay was earlier scheduled to retire in June, this year. However, his tenure was later extended till December 31, 2021 by the state government.

