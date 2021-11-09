CM Stalin Halts to Greet Newly-Wed Couple in Chennai Amidst Flood Inspection

While inspecting flood-hit areas of Chennai amidst heavy rainfall, Chief Minister MK Stalin stopping for a few minutes to a wedding ceremony in Vyasarpadi has brought an overwhelming joy to the newly-wed couple.

Gauri Shankar, 23, from Vyasarpadi in Chennai, and the 22-year-old Mahalakshmi from Korattur got married on November 8 amidst heavy rainfall in the city. The ceremony took place at a temple in Vyasarpadi. During the dining, the couple learnt that CM Stalin will inspect the flood-hit area. With sheer excitement, the couple came out of the wedding hall and looked out for Stalin, and started cheering ‘Thalaivare’. The CM, on his way for the inspection, stepped out of his jeep and greeted the bride and groom.

The picture of chief minister greeting the newly-wed couple has been doing the rounds on social media.

Chief minister Stalin has been inspecting the waterlogged areas in Chennai since many significant parts of the city have been submerged due to the continuous rainfall. He inspected parts of north Chennai for the second day, taking the RK Nagar and port areas in view. Ministers Sekar Babu and KN Nehru along with South Chennai MP Kalanithi Maran accompanied the chief minister.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing unexpected heavy downpour for the last two days especially in the state capital, Chennai, which has received 200 mm of rainfall between November 7 and November 8. The heavy overnight rains led to water-logging, with the deluge entering houses in low-lying areas and the sluice gates of three reservoirs being opened to release surplus water. Moreover, heavy rains have lashed many regions of Tamil Nadu since last Saturday night.

The rains will continue till November 11, according to the India Meteorological Department. A new low pressure area is being formed in the South Bay of Bengal due to the circulation of the atmospheric overlay which prevailed from the Southeast Bay of Bengal to the Tamil Nadu coast. It is likely to strengthen into a depression over the next 24 hours and move west-northwest towards the Tamil Nadu coast.

