CM Yogi Adityanath's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing Minutes After Take-off Due to 'Bird Hit'

A helicopter carrying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had to make an emergency landing at the police lines in Varanasi, minutes after take-off.

A bird hit the CM’s helicopter after it took off from here (Varanasi) for Lucknow, after which it had to land here, District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma told PTI.

The Chief Minister, who is in Varanasi, is now going to the airport by road and will return to Lucknow by a state aircraft.

The CM had come to Varanasi on Saturday and had paid obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple, besides holding a review meeting.

