Yogi Aditynath to Visit Meerut Tomorrow, Tight Vigil After Threat Letter

The Uttar Pradesh Police have beefed up security in nine districts of the state after the superintendent of Meerut railway station received a threat letter claiming to carry out bomb blasts in railway stations, temples and marketplaces.

Earlier in the day, the Superintendent of Meerut railway station told the media that the letter threatened to carry out a bomb blast in temples and railway stations in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Khurja, Kanpur, Lucknow and Shahjahanpur cities.

A senior police officer said that the letter was received on Tuesday and a case has been registered against unknown persons under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections at the government railway police (GRP) station in Meerut.

The officer further said that prima facie they believe the letter to be a hoax. A similar letter was also received by the superintendent of Hapur railway station on October 30.

Meerut district police, given the proposed visit of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Meerut, have increased the vigil in the district and deployed security personnel at all strategic locations. Bomb disposal team and dog squads have been engaged to thoroughly check the Meerut railway station and other important locations of the city.

A senior officer of Railway Protection Force (RPF) stationed at Meerut railway station said that they are keeping a close vigil on every person making an entry or exiting the railway station. Each two-wheeler and four-wheeler is being thoroughly scanned.

The officer further added that the bomb squad team of the force has been asked to be on high alert.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on a political tour in Western Uttar Pradesh. According to his travel plans UP CM is to visit Meerut and neighbouring areas on November 11 and participate in several rallies.

