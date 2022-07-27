CM Yogi Calls for Implementing a Foolproof Lightning Warning System in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to expedite the implementation of a foolproof and end-to-end early alert system for thunderstorms and lightning to prevent deaths and damages due to natural calamity. He also asked the officers to take the help of government agencies in the implementation.

Chairing a high-level review meeting, the CM directed concerned officials to maintain constant communication with the Indian Meteorological Department, Central Water Commission and Central Disaster Management Authority in this regard.

“The assessments, or estimates, should be timely shared with the officers posted in the field. Efforts should also be made to develop better systems of accurate lightning forecasts with the help of agencies of the Government of India," he said.

Lightning is a major cause of accidental deaths caused by natural forces in India. Therefore, with the aim to reduce the number of deaths caused by lightning, the state government is preparing for the implementation of a more efficient early warning system in coordination with Central agencies working in the field.

Earlier, expressing concern over the number of deaths caused every year due to lightning, Yogi Adityanath had asked the State Disaster Management Authority to develop an advanced lightning forecast system in the state.

Meanwhile, the government is likely to implement a Lightning Safety Program soon to raise people’s awareness of how to get information about lighting in a particular place in advance in order to avoid going or taking their animals there. Work is also underway to strengthen district-level emergency operation centres to tackle emergencies.

The government’s Aapda Mitra and Aapda Sakhi scheme will also be of great help in preventing calamities, including lightning and saving lives. Trained and equipped with rescue tools and safety kits, Aapda Mitras and Aapda Sakhis will be able to deal with any disaster. The government plans to train 10 lakh women in self-help groups in disaster management under the scheme. Disaster Management Helpline 1070 will also be integrated with 112 helpline.

The CM has already directed officials to provide ex-gratia assistance to the families affected by the natural calamity within 24 hours. An ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakh per person is given to families of the deceased, while Rs 59,100 is given to those who sustain physical disability between 40 percent and 60 percent and Rs 2 lakh per person in case of physical disability of more than 60 percent.

Ex-gratia assistance is given from the State Disaster Response Fund in case of damages caused by notified calamities such as storms, lightning and drowning by both the Government of India and the State Government.

