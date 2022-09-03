CM Yogi Directs Officials To Develop UP State Capital Region on Lines of Delhi-NCR, Ayodhya as Solar City

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to form ‘Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region’ (UPSCR), comprising districts like Unnao, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Barabanki and Kanpur, along the lines of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) keeping future requirements in mind.

During a review meeting of the Housing and Urban Planning Department, Housing Development Council and all urban development authorities through video conferencing at his official residence on Friday, Adityanath noted that Uttar Pradesh will have to increase urbanisation in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to achieve the goal of a $1 trillion economy, news agency ANI quoted the UP government’s statement.

“Development authorities will have to move spontaneously with the help of technology for investment, employment and innovation," he said adding that the situation of the next 50 years should be taken into account while scheduling the development projects.

The Chief Minister noted that the state capital Lucknow is being equipped with state-of-the-art urban facilities in the form of a metropolitan city, and people from different cities want to come here and make it their permanent residence.

“The population is increasing in the neighbouring districts as well and there are complaints of unplanned development at times. In such a situation, keeping in view the future requirement, an ‘Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region’ should be formed along the lines of the National Capital Region (NCR). Lucknow as well as Unnao, Sitapur, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat can be included in this state capital region," Adityanath said according to the report.

After studying and discussing all the dimensions, a detailed action plan should be submitted as soon as possible, he added.

Develop Ayodhya as Solar City

In another major initiative, Adityanath said that work should be done expeditiously on the action plan to develop Ayodhya as a ‘solar city’.

The Chief Minister noted that this effort will give a unique identity to Ayodhya on the global stage.

“The whole world will get a great message of energy conservation from Ayodhya. The murals at the historical places, artwork, Ram Katha gallery, and open-air theatre should be completed in time. Cultural mapping of Ramayana tradition should be done. Similarly, action should be taken to get Ramayana galleries constructed on Ram Van Gaman Path," he said.

As per the UP government’s statement, devotees will soon be able to get a new facility of ropeway for the darshan of Radha Rani in Barsana. Adityanath has directed the officials to complete this vital project by December this year.

Similarly, the ropeway to be built from the Cantt railway station to the cathedral in Varanasi will introduce the common man to a unique urban transport system. “This project should be taken forward giving top priority," the Chief Minister added.

Lucknow Green Corridor

Adityanath also emphasised that the Lucknow Green Corridor should be started at the earliest. This will give an attractive look to Lucknow, he said.

He also asked the officials to expand the scope of the Municipal Corporation of Lucknow and said immediate action should be taken for the revitalization of wetlands in Butler Lake and CG City.

“Rainwater harvesting should be encouraged in all residential/private/government buildings under the authority. Prepare city development plans for Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Jhansi, Mathura, Bareilly, Meerut, Agra, Chitrakoot, Varanasi, Prayagraj. There should be no delay in preparing the urban logistics plan for Ghaziabad, Prayagraj, Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi and Meerut under the Leeds – 2021 policy," Adityanath said.

Lucknow Metro

Adityanath noted that the Metro services in the capital Lucknow have been receiving an overwhelming response from people. He directed the officials to prepare a proposal for the development of the next phase of Lucknow Metro and present it to him in a week.

“It should be expanded to include the area of Gokul and Baldev in Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority. A formal proposal should be prepared in this regard," he added.

Action against land mafias

With the policy of zero tolerance against the land mafia in the authorities and urban bodies, the strictest action will be taken continuously, Adityanath said, adding that every complaint of illegal possession of land, be it government or private, will be dealt with the utmost sensitivity and prompt action will be taken, the UP chief minister said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the possession of the domineering over the house of a poor cannot be accepted at all, he added.

The Chief Minister directed all authorities and local bodies to ensure that illegal settlements are not formed anywhere under any circumstances. “Every colony should have all the necessary facilities," he said.

