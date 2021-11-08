CM Yogi Meet Families of Migrant Victims in Kairana, Says Families Who Suffered will be Compensated

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Kairana on a one-day visit on Monday and met those Hindu families there who had left Kairana earlier but are back now. During the meeting with the people, the CM asked a girl sitting next to him, “Is there anything to fear now?"

CM Yogi spoke to these families for about 20 minutes. BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh and UP Minister Suresh Rana were also present.

During a meeting with Vijay Mittal and the Mula Pansari family, who returned after the exodus, the CM said that towns like Kairana have suffered the brunt of criminalisation of politics in the early 1990s. The CM also said that after the policy of zero tolerance towards criminals after 2017, the town has been peaceful and many families have come back.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi said, “When I came here in the year 2017, people had demanded the battalion and outpost of PAC. Most of the people who have fled have returned and the government has assured them that the policy with which the government is working against the criminals will continue."

The CM said that he had come to meet those families who had left their homes due to professional criminals during the previous government.

The Chief Minister also said, “A detailed report has been sought from the district administration about the families who had suffered during the SP regime. Action has been taken against many of the culprits. The government will also give compensation to the families of the victims. So that those people can push their business further."

On the occasion, the CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 426 crore including UP Roadways Bus Stand.

