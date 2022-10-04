CM Yogi's 'Kanya Puja', Amit Shah's Vaishno Devi 'Darshan': How Top Leaders are Celebrating Navami

As the country gears up for Navratri festivities on day 9 – Navami, political leaders too join in to ring in celebrations across the country. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, here is how Navratri celebrations are looking like for netas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi will be in Himachal Pradesh where along with inaugurating the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur and other projects, he will participate in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations at the Dhalpur ground in Kullu. The unique event will feature over 300 deities from the valley. Modi will also witness the divine Rath Yatra and the grand assembly of the deities in the historic Kullu Dussehra celebrations. BJP President JP Nadda will be joining Modi for the celebrations.

President Draupadi Murmu

President Draupadi Murmu kicked off Dussehra celebrations in the world famous-state Dussehra festival in Mysuru. She was present for lighting the lamp and offered floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi Hills. The city has been decked up for grand-scale celebration of Dussehra, which remained as a low-key affair in the last two years because of Covid. Karnataka is the first state Murmu is visiting after taking over charge as the President.

Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah will celebrate Navami in Jammu and Kashmir. As part of the Dussehra celebrations, Shah visited the Mata Vaishno Devi temple and has a packed day where he is to addresses several rallies and launch a slew of projects in the valley.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh will be on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand from today. He will have ‘Bada Khana’ with soldiers in Dehradun. Tomorrow, on the occasion of Dussehra, he will perform ‘Shastra Puja’ in Chamoli and will celebrate Dussehra with soldiers at Auli & Mana.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath performed a ‘Kanya Pujan’ on the occasion of Navmi, the ninth day of Navratri, in Gorakhpur. He will also ride a chariot to lead the Vijayadashami procession leaving from the Gorakhnath temple. Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami too performed a ‘Kanya Pujan’ on the occasion of Navmi.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi who is currently leading the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, kicked off the yatra today from Srirangapatna town in Mandya. The yatra will however be on a 2-day break and will resume on October 6. Gandhi was seen meeting people and waving at supporters during his march earlier today.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal took part in Durga Puja celebrations and showed up at a pandal in Delhi. He joined locals in worshiping Ma Durga and even performed an aarati.

