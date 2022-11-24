CM Yogi's Maiden Trip to Europe, UAE, US ahead of Mega UP Investor Meet Starring PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s maiden trip to Europe, the UAE, and the USA to meet global investors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the chief guest at the Global Investors Summit, over 10,000 high-profile delegates in attendance, and special drone shows — all this is being planned for the mega summit in Lucknow next February.

The CM has fixed a big aim of attracting investment worth Rs 10 lakh crore during the three-day summit from February 10-12, 2023. Leading the charge will be the chief minister himself who will travel abroad before the summit to personally meet potential investors. The tentative plan is for Yogi to visit Dubai, London, and multiple cities in the US — San Francisco, Chicago, and Dallas — a senior official in the Uttar Pradesh government has told News18.

The significance

Advertisement

The CM’s trip is planned for the end of December or early January. This is the first time that Yogi Adityanath will be travelling to the Gulf and Europe, if the plan is followed through. The saffron-clad CM’s trip to Chicago will be closely watched in political circles as India associates Chicago with Swami Vivekananda’s visit there in 1893 for the Parliament of World’s Religions where Vivekananda represented India and Hinduism.

UP ministers will be visiting 18 partner countries of the summit for a series of roadshows to create awareness about Uttar Pradesh’s investment attractiveness and available investment opportunities. ​

PM as chief guest

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be the chief guest at the summit, which will see more than 10,000 high-profile delegates and visitors. There will be 20 sectoral sessions, 18 partner country sessions, and curated drone shows at the three-day event. Three curated 3D drone light shows of at least 30 minutes each during the evening hours of all three days of the summit are planned with 600 ‘Make in India’ drones. A tent city will be set up along with 15 hotels marked for the stay of visitors. A big event management agency will be hired for the exercise.

Yogi Adityanath as an MP earlier visited Cambodia, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, and the USA. As the CM of Uttar Pradesh, he has visited Myanmar and Russia. This will be the first time that Yogi Adityanath will be visiting a Gulf nation and going to Europe.

Read all the Latest India News here