CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on a Three-day Visit to Kadapa District From Tomorrow

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will set out on a three-day visit to Kadapa district starting from Thursday and launch various development projects.

During the visit, the Chief Minister will be taking part in various development projects in Gopavaram, Proddatur, Kopparthi, Idupulapaya and Pulivendula. He will be addressing public meetings at Proddatur and Pulivendula.

CM Jagan will reach Proddatur on December 23 and address a public meeting after participating in few inaugurations. He will also lay a foundation stone for Century Ply industry in Gopavaram and lay foundation for a new revenue division office in Badvel. He will also inaugurate the Arch of YSRC Kopparthi Mega Industrial Hub in Kopparthi Industrial Area.

The Chief Minister shall visit YSR Ghat and offer prayers on December 24. Later, he will lay the foundation stone for Aditya Birla unit in Pulivendula Industrial Development Park and distribute house site pattas to beneficiaries in YSR Jagananna Housing Colony in Pulivendula.

He would also address a public meeting in Pulivendula and inaugurate a couple of development projects like model police station and aqua hub.

On December 25, he will attend Christmas prayers at CSI Church in Pulivendula and inaugurate a shopping complex in the town. On the same day, he will return to his residence in Tadepalle.

