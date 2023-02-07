Will Karnataka vote for continuity or change in the upcoming elections? This question will be at the heart of discussions when top political leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Congress leader DK Shivakumar, industry leaders and cultural icons from the state speak on CNN-News18’s Bengaluru Townhall on February 7, Tuesday at 4pm.

The townhall, envisaged as a platform for policy makers, opinion leaders and prominent voices to engage in meaningful conversations, is coming to India’s Silicon Valley after successful editions in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

The essence of CNN-News18 Town Hall is to decode the most relevant and topical issues that are shaping India. These events are stated to be one-of-its-kind where not only will the quality of conversations be highly enriching for consumers, but it will also establish CNN-News18 as a thought leader and pioneer in the knowledge economy.

The town hall events take place once every quarter, focusing on the quality of conversations and building a unique platform for the channel to engage with its audiences on ground. It is an extension of CNN-News18’s journalism, producing thoughtful and news-making exchanges that audiences won’t hear anywhere else.

The Bengaluru Townhall on Tuesday will feature Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar who will share their views on the upcoming Assembly elections.

Padma Shri Awardee and former Infosys director Mohandas Pai and honorary director of Bangalore International Centre Ravichandar will discuss the topic ‘How to make elected Netas prioritize Bangalore’s infrastructure?’.

Sameer Nigam, founder & CEO of PhonePe, will later put forward his views on ‘Can Bangalore retain its edge as India’s startup capital?’.

The evening will also witness a discussion with actor and director Kiccha Sudeep on the theme ‘Can South continue to dominate Indian cinema’ and a discussion with historian Vikram Sampath on ‘Is History being weaponised in Karnataka?’. The last session of the evening will be with actor Chetan Ahimsa on ‘Language Politics: Genuine Concern or just a political stunt?’

Speaking about the townhall, Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18 said: “CNN-News18 Town Hall is a dynamic platform where thought leaders engage in informed conversations and provide their nuanced opinions on themes that are relevant to the local people in that state. We are honoured to bring together these prominent figures to share their perspectives and insights on the future of Karnataka. CNN-News18 always strives to provide a stellar repertoire of content across all formats."

