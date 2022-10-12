CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022 Awards to be Announced Across Five Categories Today

The CNN-News18 Indian of the Year awards for 2022 are set to be announced across five categories – Entertainment, Sports, Social Change, Start Ups and Climate Warrior – in a star-studded ceremony on Wednesday evening.

The awards, first instituted in 2006, honour Indians whose contribution to the country has strengthened the foundation of our society and has helped build Brand India in the process. Having seen 11 editions since its inception, the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year has cemented its position as one of the biggest awards in the domain of news television and an institution of impeccable credibility.

Advertisement

Over the years, the Indian of the Year award recipients have included the likes of PM Narendra Modi, India cricket captain Viran Kohli, the Indian women’s cricket team, NGO Stop Acid Attacks, chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, musical maestro AR Rahman, former PM Manmohan Singh, the Indian Space Research Organisation, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Olympian MC Mary Kom, actor Deepika Padukone and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Following are the nominations for this year.

Entertainment: Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Team RRR and Vivek Agnihotri

Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Team RRR and Vivek Agnihotri Sports: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Lakshya Sen, Neeraj Chopra, Nikhat Zareen and R Praggnanandhaa

Achanta Sharath Kamal, Lakshya Sen, Neeraj Chopra, Nikhat Zareen and R Praggnanandhaa Social Change: ASHA workers, Dr Shankare Gowda, Hemkunt Foundation, Raju Kendre and Tajamul Islam

ASHA workers, Dr Shankare Gowda, Hemkunt Foundation, Raju Kendre and Tajamul Islam Start-Ups: Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar, Physicswallah’s Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, Swiggy’s Sriharsha Majety, Zerodha’s Kamath Brothers and Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas

Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar, Physicswallah’s Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, Swiggy’s Sriharsha Majety, Zerodha’s Kamath Brothers and Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas Climate Warrior: Jadav Payeng, Jamuna Tudu, Marimuthu Yoganathan, Prasiddhi Singh and Sumaira Abdulal

The Indian of the Year winners are decided on the basis of 50% weightage from public votes and 50% weightage from the Indian of the Year jury. Public voting was closed on October 2, 2022.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here