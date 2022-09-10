CNN-News18 Town Hall: Devendra Fadnavis, Aditya Thackeray, Kartik Aaryan to Take the Stage Today

Another edition of CNN-News18 Town Hall will be held on September 10, Saturday, featuring conversations with Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray and Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan. The event is envisaged as a platform for policy makers, opinion leaders and prominent voices to engage in meaningful conversations.

The essence of CNN-News18 Town Hall is to decode the most relevant and topical issues that are shaping India. These events are stated to be one-of-its-kind where not only will the quality of conversations be highly enriching for consumers, but it will also establish CNN-News18 as a thought leader and pioneer in the knowledge economy.

The town hall events take place once every quarter, focusing on the quality of conversations and building a unique platform for the channel to engage with its audiences on ground. It is an extension of CNN-News18’s journalism, producing thoughtful and news-making exchanges that audiences won’t hear anywhere else.

Advertisement

The sessions with Fadnavis and Thackeray are likely to focus on the power shift in Maharashtra from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance to the Eknath Shinde-BJP alliance. Fadnavis had recently said the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP will jointly contest the upcoming elections to the Mumbai civic body.

Speculation is also rife that Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will fight the Mumbai civic polls together and the BJP separately, though Fadnavis had rejected the rumours.

The BJP has launched a programme to reach out to every voter in the 16 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Baramati, in Maharashtra to expand its base and win them in the next elections.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here