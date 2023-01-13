'Urinated on Herself, Many Kathak Dancers Suffer From This Issue': Pee Case Accused's New Claim

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman on an Air India flight, has now claimed that his co-passenger “peed on herself as she suffers from a problem that most kathak dancers have."

Mishra’s counsel on Friday said that the woman’s “seat was blocked". “It wasn’t possible for him to walk from there," he said, adding that the woman urinated on herself due to a problem that many kathak dancers have, and “when she realised what happened, she didn’t know what happened".

Meanwhile, the judge of Delhi’s Patiala House court said that the investigating agency requires to see as to what was consumed by the accused and if any scientific investigation is required.

“The accused failed to join the investigation and was arrested on non-bailable warrant from a guest house where he was hiding without any entry made in the guest house log books. It seems the accused was evading arrest and persons assisted him in hiding need to be discovered," the judge said,

The judge further said that the submissions made before him “don’t seem to have been made before magistrate". Therefore, the court granted liberty to Delhi police to approach the magistrate to seek police custody remand with fresh grounds.

Metropolitan magistrate Komal Garg had two days ago dismissed the bail application of Mishra, saying it was not appropriate to release him on bail at this stage. The court had called the act “utterly disgusting and repulsive".

“The alleged act of accused of relieving himself upon the complainant is utterly disgusting and repulsive. The alleged act in itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of any woman. Egregious conduct of the accused has shocked the civic consciousness and needs to be deprecated," news agency PTI quoted the judge as saying.

Garg also said the alleged act in itself prima facie reflects the intention of the accused, who is lodged in a Delhi jail.

The judge also underlined that as per the record, Mishra had failed to join the probe even after a notice was issued to him under section 41A CrPC and his presence could be secured only upon the execution of the non-bailable warrant, PTI added.

