Coimbatore Blast: Cops Probe Terror Links After Explosives' Ingredients Found at Suspect's House, CCTV Visuals Surface; BJP Alleges ISIS Links

Police are investigating terror links in the gas cylinder blast in a car in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore after huge quantities of explosives were found at the victim’s house.

The blast near a temple in Coimbatore on Sunday killed Jameza Mubin, who was earlier questioned by the central anti-terror agency over alleged ISIS links in 2019, according to police.

Mubin was charred to death in the explosion. It remains unclear whether the blast was deliberate or accidental. Police have recovered potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, charcoal and sulphur – materials used to make country bombs – from Mubin’s residence.

However, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, which shows the victim Jameza Mubin and a few others carrying a mysterious object from his house in Ukkadam few hours before the blast.

Police are interrogating Mubin’s associates and more arrests are likely in the incident, a report in NDTV quoted sources as saying.

The BJP in Tamil Nadu alleged that the cylinder blast was a terror act with ISIS links. “Coimbatore Cylinder blast is no more a ‘cylinder blast’. It’s a clear cut terror act with ISIS links. Will @CMOTamilnadu come out in the open & accept this? TN Govt is hiding this info for 12 hours now. Is this not a clear failure of the state intelligence machinery & DMK Govt?" state BJP chief K Annamalai said.

All the shops in the vicinity of Kottai Easwaran Temple were closed on Sunday and a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area, police said.

Around 1 lakh police personnel have been deployed across the state due to Diwali. Being a communally sensitive area, a tense situation is prevailing there.

