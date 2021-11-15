Coimbatore Student Suicide: WhatsApp Chats, Audio Reveal Accused Teacher Tried to Manipulate Victim

Mithun Chakravarty, a 31-year-old physics teacher in Coimbatore-based school and an alleged sexual assaulter, had attempted to reason with the sexually assaulted student who died by suicide, that his inappropriate behavior with her was a one-off incident in his spotless career and also used ways to manipulate her into submission, revealed a purported WhatsApp chat between them.

The 17-year-old girl on Thursday hanged herself in her house as she was yet to overcome the trauma of the sexual abuse that took place in April last.

According to police sources, the ‘leaked’ WhatsApp chat between the accused and the victim, and an audio call have been added as evidence to the ongoing investigation. After the suicide of the victim and a huge protest by people for swift action, the police arrested Chakravarty. The police have also taken the school’s principal in custody to investigate the angle of the school’s complicity in the crime.

According to the WhatsApp chat seen by CNN-News18, the victim confronted the accused for his inappropriate behavior and also questioned him if he would do the same to others if his behavior is not called into question. The purported WhatsApp chat shows Chakravarty telling the victim that he was in the Covid-19 ward. Continuously, the victim goes after him, demanding that he reply to her messages.

At one point, she threatens him, “I am going to tell ma’am n management…". Chakravarty appears to be stalling, telling her that he was under “pressure" and that he was in some kind of a “do or die situation".

The complete context of the purported chat conversation and what it means to the investigation would be revealed through the course of the probe, said police sources. A leaked audio clip, the authenticity of which couldn’t be verified, showed Chakravarty telling the victim that he “regretted" what had happened and that he had “slipped up" in her case.

A suicide note purportedly written by the victim of the sexual assault blamed two other persons, including the school principal, for not acting on her complaint, said the police. The teacher has been sent to a sub-jail in Udumalpet.

The police have charged Chakravarthy under the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abetment to suicide and POCSO’s laws defining sexual assault and repeated offence against a child. The police have also charged the school’s principal under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for not acting against the perpetrator, given prior knowledge of the crime. The RS Puram All women’s police station is investigating the crime.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed grief over the student’s death and promised stringent action against the culprits. He said the act of “some human beasts" has taken away a life. “Schools should ensure sexual assaults do not happen. (we) will arrest the culprits and bring them before the law… will ensure the safety of women," he said in a tweet.

