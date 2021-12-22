Cold Conditions Abate in Most Parts of Rajasthan; to Remain the Same Over Next 24 Hours

Cold conditions abated in most areas of Rajasthan on Wednesday with the night temperature increasing by a few notches. Fatehpur in Sikar continued to be the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees celsius, followed by Karauli where the night temperature on Tuesday night was 3.3 degrees, according to the weather department.

Churu, Sikar, Chittorgarh and Sangariya in Hanumangarh recorded a minimum of 3.5, 4.7, 5.2 and 5.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. The night temperature at other places in the state was above six degrees Celsius. Weather conditions will remain the same during the next 24 hours, the weather department has said.

