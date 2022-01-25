Severe Cold, Dense Fog Conditions to Grip These States in Next 2 Days | Few Tips to Tackle Bone-chilling Weather

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh are most likely to experience severe cold accompanied by very dense fog in the next two days. A dense cover of fog engulfed the national capital on Monday morning causing difficulty for early morning commuters.

According to the weather forecast department, the dense fog cover and cold conditions will hamper the lives in other states such as Rajasthan, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

“Dense/very dense fog in night/morning hours in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana & West UP during next 2 days; Dense fog conditions in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan, Odisha during next 2 days, over Bihar, Jharkhand & Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 26th Jan," tweeted IMD.

In another tweet, it said, “Coldwave/severe Cold wave in isolated pockets over MP during next 5 days; over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Rajasthan during next 3-4 days; over UP during 27-30; over north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Gujarat state during next 2 days, over Odisha on 29th & 30th Jan."

During the severe cold and dense fog conditions, people are advised to stay indoors and avoid traveling unnecessarily. People generally face issues like runny nose and flu-like symptoms or severe conditions like frostbite and hypothermia after exposing themselves to extremely cold temperatures. Have a look at some tips to keep in mind this winter:

• Use fog lights while driving or try to avoid early morning traveling. One should follow fog-appropriate traffic guidelines.

• Wear sufficient layers of warm clothes before stepping out of your house.

• Eat food that provides adequate heat and nutrients to your body and boosts your energy levels.

• Keeping the body moving and warming up the muscles through simple movements will also help you remain active and will heat up the body too.

• Doctors emphasize that morning walks especially in foggy conditions in winters can be harmful for health. The fog mixes with the smoke and pollutants to form smog which when inhaled can cause severe lung infections.

• Numerous incidents have occurred in the past where people have died as they slept with their room heater still on. According to experts, using room heaters for long durations increases the level of carbon monoxide in the room which can suffocate a person to death especially when there is no source of fresh air.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in most parts of Kashmir stayed several degrees above the normal for this time of the season, except in the tourist resort of Gulmarg, officials said. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius down from 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 9.2 degrees Celsius up slightly from minus 9.5 degrees Celsius the previous night. Pahalgam, which also serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius down from the previous night’s minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, they said.

Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Haryana and Punjab today as well with Bathinda recording the lowest temperature in the two states at 3.6 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Moga recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur experienced a cold night recording a low of 7.6 degrees while Hoshiarpur recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department’s weather report.

Ludhiana’s minimum settled at 7.1 degrees while Amritsar recorded a low of 6.8 degrees. Faridkot registered a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius. Fatehabad in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius while Hisar recorded a low 4.7 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Delhi experienced cold day conditions with the maximum temperature settling at 14.8 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season’s average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

(with inputs from PTI)

