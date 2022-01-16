Colder Days Ahead for North & South; IMD Predicts Drop in Temperature in These States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday has predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and very dense fog in isolated parts over Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh in the next two days.

“Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions in some isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next two days and over East Uttar Pradesh during next the days," the IMD said in its afternoon update. Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours, it added.

The weather office has also forecast dense to very dense fog likey in isolated parts in night/morning hours very over Rajasthan and East UP during next two days and dense fog in isolated parts over Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh on January 16-17; over West UP and north Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days, it said.

Advertisement

In Telangana, the IMD has predicted isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall and isolated thunderstorms with lightning over Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on January 16. Light to moderate rainfall is also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on 16-17 January and over Tamil Nadu and Kerala and Mahe during the next three days.

In the eastern region, isolated light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during January 18-20. Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is also expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on January 19-20, the weather report said.

In the northern region, isolated to scattered light/moderate precipitation over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh during January 16-20; isolated light/moderate rains over Himachal Pradesh on January 17-20 and over Uttarakhand during January 18-20.

Under the influence of another western disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rains and snowfall are likely over Western Himalayan Region and isolated to scattered rainfall over adjoining plains of northwest India on January 21-23, it said.

Advertisement

Cold Weather Conditions in Parts of Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday with Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recording a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperatures in the two states have also registered a sharp fall and have been hovering in the range of 11 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius while Bathinda saw the mercury settle at 6.2 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Advertisement

Patiala experienced a cold night at 7.5 degrees Celsius. Jalandhar recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius while Moga registered a low of 6.3 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana’s minimum settled at 8.7 degrees Celsius while Amritsar recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius. Hisar in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius while Ambala recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius. Sirsa also experienced a cold night recording a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius while Gurgaon’s minimum settled at 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir

Due to cloud cover, the night temperatures improved marginally on Sunday. Srinagar had minus 1.2, Pahalgam minus 5.4 and Gulmarg minus 7.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 17.4, Leh minus 14.3 and Kargil minus 18.6 as the night’s lowest temperature. Jammu city had 8.4, Katra 5.4, Batote 4.5, Banihal 4.0 and Bhaderwah 0.5 as the minimum temperature.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’, which started on December 21, will end on January 31.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.