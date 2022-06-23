College Student Stabs Sister Multiple Times in Gujarat; Video Goes Viral

A video of a 24-year-old man stabbing his sister repeatedly outside their house at Varnama in Gujarat’s Vadodara district has gone viral on social media platforms, leading the police to arrest the accused on Wednesday. The accused, a student of forensic science at a college in Vadodara, was arrested after he was discharged from hospital where he was undergoing treatment after suffering injuries in the incident that took place last week, police said.

Inspector of the Varnama police station, BN Gohil, said they have sought psychiatric evaluation of the accused as he is believed to be mentally unstable. The incident took place on June 18 and in the viral video, the accused was seen first pushing his sister on the ground and then stabbing her multiple times even as she tried to free herself. Before attacking his sister, he also attacked his mother.

Gohil said while the mother of the accused suffered minor injuries, his sister was still admitted in a hospital with knife wounds, though she has not suffered damage to internal organs. He said the accused was disturbed for the last few days over some financial issues and attacked his family members on some domestic issue.

“We arrested the accused as soon as he was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday. He stabbed his sister with a knife several times, but luckily she has not suffered serious injuries," Gohil said. He was booked under section 326 of the IPC for causing grievous hurt, the police officer said.

In the video, the man is also seen threatening people, when they tried to save his sister, by brandishing his knife.

