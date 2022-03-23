Come April, Shell Out More on Electricity Bill in Telangana As State Hikes Power Tariff After 5 Years

The Telangana government has decided to increase the power tariff in the state from April 1. With this, the residential or domestic consumers will have to pay 50 paise more per unit, while industries and commercial consumers have to pay Re 1 more per unit.

As far as the monthly power bill is concerned, a domestic consumer with a consumption of 100 units would have to shell out Rs 100 more per month from next month.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman Sriranga Rao said that the power tariff hike comes after five years as per the recommendations of the Telangana state power distribution companies (Discoms).

Rao said the commission has approved Rs 14,237 crore against Rs 16,000 crore revenue gap shown by the report. The chairman said that the rest of the amount is an ARR (Aggregate Revenue Requirement) proposal, which stands at 38.88 per cent. He also said that of Rs 53,000 crore ARR proposed, they have approved Rs 4,8708 crore.

Power charges in the agriculture sector were, however, not increased and the commission also did not accept the EV charging hike proposal of discoms. The commission has allowed the power distribution companies to mobilise Rs 5,597 crore as incremental revenue from the revised tariff, while another Rs 419 crore from other surcharges and subsidies.

