'Come to the Negotiating Table,' Assam CM Appeals to Insurgent Groups After Manipur Ambush

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appeals to insurgent groups of the Northeast to join the negotiation table with the Centre.

Visiting the house of martyr Rifleman Suman Swargiyary on Wednesday, Dr Sarma requested the Union government and Manipur to take strong action against the insurgent groups who killed seven Assam Rifles personnel. Sarma met the relatives of Swargiyary at his house in Thekerakuchi, under the Barama police station of Baksa district and paid tribute to the brave soldier.

The Assam CM offered Rs 50 lakh as ex gratia to the family and announced that the Assam government will construct the Thekerakuchi-Kanbari road honouring Suman Swargiyari’s supreme sacrifice.

“As I spent some time with the family and tried to learn about their situation, I assured them of all possible assistance in the future. A stadium will be constructed at Hirimba Bodo High School where the martyred Assam Rifles jawan studied."

In a tweet, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “It’s our collective responsibility to stand by those who sacrificed their lives while protecting our nation. I vow to look after Barad Swargiary, the son of martyr Suman Swargiary."

On November 13, the Peoples Liberation Army and Manipur Naga Liberation Front killed the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, his wife and six-year-old son besides four jawans in an ambush near the India-Myanmar border in Churachandpur district of Manipur. In the ambush, Swargiari too made the supreme sacrifice.

Meanwhile, the Assam CM revealed that the informal talks with ULFA-I (United Liberation Front of Assam- Independent) and shall take their due time. “When they started the organisation, it was the time of backwardness economically and socio-politically. Time has changed now. The mindset of the people’s also changed. We need to understand the truth of the current society and the situations. So, I think we will go ahead and we will find the road to solve the core issues," the Chief Minister said.

Talking about the main demand of Paresh Baruah and the position of the central government, the Chief Minister said, “Beside the ‘Sovereignty’ issue, we can talk on all issues at the negotiating table. There is an issue for ULFA-I, they continue their arms struggle on the demand of ‘Sovereignty’ since its birth. So, we need to tread another road to start the negotiation."

Earlier speaking to News18, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh appealed to all insurgent groups of Manipur to join the peace process. Singh announced that if insurgent groups do not refrain, then the government shall initiate take strong action against the groups.

