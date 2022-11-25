Coming Soon: A Film on History of Ram Janmabhoomi; Amitabh Bachchan May be the Narrator

The Ram Temple Trust will make a film on the history of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, with actor Amitabh Bachchan as the likely narrator.

The temple trust on Friday said Bachchan has been requested to lend his voice to narrate the story and a committee has been set up to oversee the film, from script to the final product. The members of the committee include Prasoon Joshi, writer and chairman of the film censor board. Film director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, writer Yatindra Mishra and Sachidanand Joshi, secretary of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, too, are on the committee.

The film could be shown on Doordarshan and will encapsulate the centuries-long history of Ram Janmabhoomi and the construction process of the Ram Temple.

Advertisement

Dwivedi had directed the 1991 television serial, Chanakya, in which he played the role of the political strategist Chanakya. He has recently directed the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan.

TEMPLE WORK ON TRACK

The trust said the temple work is on in full progress and 20% work on the ground floor has been completed.

“Approximately 4.75 lakh cft Bansi Paharpur stone shall be used in the temple’s superstructure," the trust said.

It further said the work on the important access connecting from Sugriv Kila to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is progressing as per schedule. “The complex is being developed on the goal of zero discharge. Two sewerage treatment plants are planned and treated water will be used for flushing and irrigation purposes, minimising the burden on the municipal corporation. All power installation and security gadgets have been approved for the complex," the temple trust has said.

Advertisement

CBRI ROORKEE GIVES PRESENTATION

Advertisement

The Ram temple under construction will have a special feature — on the day of Ram Navami, the sun’s rays will fall on the forehead of Lord Ram at 12 noon. For this, a team of CSIR-CBRI Roorkee, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, IUCAA-Pune and Temple Architect have finalised the design. The team of CBRI Roorkee gave presentation during the review meeting of the trust.

The work on Kuber Tila, including the renovation of the ancient Shiva Temple, has begun, the trust said. “The devotees will find a diversion to climb on top of Kuber Tila and the darshan of Lord Shiva," the trust says. In the lower plinth of the temple, 100 iconographical panels based on the episodes of Shri Valmiki Ramayana will be installed. Initially, the pencil sketches will be made and before sculpturing, the clay model will be prepared.

The parkota will also be constructed using carved Rajasthan Bansi Paharpur sandstone from Bharatpur.

Advertisement

“The construction work of the retaining wall and foundation of parkota is in progress. The flooring of parkota will be of marble. In the parkota, temples of Lord Shiva, Annapurna Mata, Bhagwati Mata, Lord Ganesha, Lord Hanuman and Lord Surya will be constructed," the trust said.

For the convenience of devotees visiting the temple, a facilitation centre with pilgrim-centric facilities have been planned, the trust said. The construction works have started with a deadline of December 2023. “As per the master plan of remaining area in the temple complex, temples of Rishi Valmiki, Acharya Vashisth, Rishi Vishwamitra, Agastya Rishi, Sage Nishad, Jatayu and Mata Sabri are planned in addition to other facilities such as yagya/anusthan mandap, sant niwas, administrative building, etc," the trust said in a statement.

Read all the Latest India News here