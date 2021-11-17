Coming Soon: A Sports Meet in Delhi for Women Govt Employees as Part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Celebrations

In a first, the government will organise a women’s sports meet next month for employees of central ministries in Delhi, an event which is being called ‘Naari Samagam Aur Spardha’.

The event will be part of the celebrations of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark 75 years of India’s independence. “All civilian women employees of Government of India are invited to participate in the event to promote women’s participation in sports," the government has said in an order about the mega sports meet to be organised in Delhi on December 22 at Vinay Marg Sports Complex, Chanakyapuri.

Eleven sporting competitions are planned, including races and long jumps in athletics, Kho-Kho, cricket, football, basketball, powerlifting, kabaddi and volleyball. Only fully vaccinated employees shall be permitted to participate in the event and those with one vaccine dose shall have to submit negative RT-PCR report done before 72 hours of the event and the Covid-19 SOPs will have to be strictly followed.

Advertisement

The order says that the purpose of organising the meet is to create awareness, enhance women’s participation in various cultural and sports activities and also to inform them about the benefits, facilities and incentives provided to sportspersons by the government.

“This will also encourage women employees to not only participate in sports events, but also help to adopt healthier lifestyle and increase their self-esteem, teamwork, confidence, improve their social skills and support positive mental health," the order mentions.

Uniformed personnel in defence services, paramilitary organisations and the police cannot participate in the said meets. Employees of autonomous bodies and corporations, casual workers and women employees attached to offices on temporary duty are also not eligible.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.