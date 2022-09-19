Coming Soon: Four-Module Online Training Course for All Senior Officials on PM GatiShakti

All officers in the country above the level of Deputy Secretary could soon have to undertake an online course on the ‘PM GatiShakti National Masterplan (NMP)’ to help them be abreast with the new mega infrastructure planning tool.

News18 has accessed details of the four-module online course that will soon be uploaded on the Integrated Government Online Training (IGOT) e-learning platform of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). Nearly 10,000 officers across the country would be trained online on this course soon.

The course will have four modules — Introduction of PM GatiShakti, Planning and Decision-Making Tools under NMP Portal, State Engagement, and Project Monitoring Framework. “A course on PM GatiShakti initiative is being developed for the overall capacity building of civil servants, dealing in infrastructure-related projects, both at the Centre and states," a senior official told News18.

Under the first module, officials will be made to understand the concept of PM GatiShakti, its objectives, identify the expected outcomes and study present case studies on the use of NMP. Under the second module, officials will learn about the tools for efficient planning and decision-making while in the third module, the role of states in the NMP and the institutional framework at the state level will be taught to officials.

In the fourth module, officials will be made aware about the integration of NMP with the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) portal, milestone-based plan monitoring and the role of proponent ministry and other ministers in issue resolution mechanism.

The PM GatiShakti NMP was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 11 months ago and the National Logistics Policy was unveiled by him on September 17 to further give impetus to NMP.

