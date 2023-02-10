Commercial Release of Nano-DAP Receives Nod from Centre, One Bottle to Cost Rs 600

Fertiliser nano diammonium phosphate (Nano-DAP) on Friday received a nod for its commercial release by the agriculture ministry. While an official announcement in this regard is awaited, the approval is a good news as it will significantly cut down on the subsidy to be paid by the government. One bottle of 500ml nano-DAP will be priced at Rs 600, which will be lesser than half of what a 50kg bag of conventional DAP costs.

In December last year, Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya had showed faith in nano-DAP and had said it will be better, cheaper, and convenient and will help the government in saving a huge amount of subsidy.

The nano-DAP is also called liquid urea, which is different from conventional granular urea. It will be manufactured by India Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) and Coromandel International, as was announced last year.

IIFCO is also planning to launch nano-potash, nano-zinc and nano-copper fertilizers, a PTI report quoted its Managing Director US Awasthi as saying during an agriculture conference.

Nano-DAP was launched by IFFCO in liquid form as an alternative to conventional urea in June 2021. It had also set up manufacturing plants to produce nano urea.

According to Times of India, one bag of conventional DAP at a subsidised price costs Rs 1,350 to farmers while actual cost in Rs 4000. The gap between actual cost and prices paid by the farmers is borne by the government under the fertiliser subsidy head.

The 500ml bottles of nano-DAP to be sold by IFFCO will have the same effectiveness of a bag of conventional soil nutrient. “As we import substantial quantities of DAP, our import dependence on soil nutrient and the subsidy expenses would reduce," a Financial Express report quoted an official as saying.

Listing out the benefits of using nano urea, Mandaviya had earlier said this new product is cheaper than conventional urea, even without any government subsidy.

He had pointed out that the Centre provides a subsidy of Rs 2,000 per bag (45 kg) of conventional urea to ensure that farmers get this nutrient at a reasonable price and said there is no government subsidy on nano urea and hence there will be huge savings.

