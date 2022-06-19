'Commitment to Cleanliness': PM Modi Picks Up Litter During Inspection of Pragati Maidan Tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen picking up litter during an inspection of the newly inaugurated tunnel built under Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor in Delhi on Sunday.

While inspecting the newly inaugurated tunnel, Modi picked up an empty plastic water bottle and a few other items that had been thrown away. He was seeing the paintings made of the inner wall of the tunnel.

Tweeting a video of this, Amit Malviya, the West Bengal BJP co-incharge said, “Commitment to cleanliness is an article of faith for the Prime Minister. Even at the inauguration of the ITPO tunnel, he made it a point to pick up garbage and lead by example."

PM Modi inaugurated the main tunnel and five underpasses of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project, an integral part of the Pragati Maidan redevelopment exercise.

Advertisement

The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project has been built at a cost of more than Rs 920 crore and is entirely funded by the central government.

It is aimed at providing hassle-free and smooth access to the new world-class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan to facilitate easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes being held there.

Back in 2019, PM Modi, during his tour in Mamallapuram for an informal summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping, had released a video of his morning walk ritual on his Twitter profile. In the footage, he could be seen cleaning the beach alongside.

In a series of tweets in keeping with his Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the prime minister advised people to ensure cleanliness at public spaces. As the prime minister picked up the waste from the Kovalam beach in the ancient Tamil Nadu city, he said one must strive to stay fit and healthy.

“Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes," he said in his tweet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.