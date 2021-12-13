Committed to Strengthen Security in Indian Ocean Region: Govt

The government on Monday said it is committed to strengthening security in the Indian Ocean and promoting a free, open and rules-based order undaunted by "coercion", seen as an oblique reference to China's growing muscle-flexing in the region. In response to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said India supports freedom of navigation and overflight, and unimpeded commerce based on the principles of international law.

The Chinese Navy has been increasing its forays into the Indian Ocean, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy. "The government of India is committed to safeguarding maritime interests and strengthening security in the Indian Ocean Region to ensure a favourable and positive maritime environment," Bhatt said.

"India remains committed to promoting a free, open and rules-based order, rooted in international law and undaunted by coercion," he added Bhatt said India supports freedom of navigation and over-flight, and unimpeded commerce based on the principles of international law, reflected in the 'United Nations' Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982. "As a State Party to the UNCLOS, India promotes utmost respect for the UNCLOS, which establishes the international legal order of the seas and oceans," he said.

Bhatt said India develops its maritime cooperation with regional partners in consonance with its vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). "The steps taken include 'Mission-based Deployments' of Indian Naval ships and aircraft to enhance maritime domain awareness, promote maritime security and address contingencies that may arise," he said.

He was replying to a question on efforts being made by the government to ensure the common maritime interests and commitment towards freedom of navigation. "India proactively engages with regional and extra-regional maritime forces through multilateral exercises, joint surveillance, coordinated patrols etc. to promote maritime security in the region in an inclusive and cooperative manner," Bhatt said.

"India also participated in regional frameworks such as the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) to promote maritime cooperation and exchanges in the region," he said.

