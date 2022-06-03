Communal Clashes in Kanpur Over Protests Against BJP's Nupur Sharma's Remarks on Prophet; 17 Held

Communal clashes broke out in Kanpur on Friday after a row erupted over the shutting of shops in protest against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Members of a community began forcing shops to close shut in the Beconganj area after the Friday prayers. Members of the other community protested against the forceful shut down, leading to clashes followed by stone-pelting and brick batting.

Some miscreants had also opened fire in the air, sources told IANS.

Seventeen people have been taken into custody after the incident, police said.

ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that the situation had been brought under control and additional forces had been deployed. He said that the reasons that led to the flare-up would be probed. He said that video footage was being scanned to identify the accused.

An FIR was registered against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra’s Pune on Wednesday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her comments on Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate.

The case was registered at Kondhwa police station on Tuesday on a complaint lodged by Abdul Gafur Pathan, a former corporator of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). “This FIR was registered based on a statement recorded by Abdul Gafur Pathan. As per his statement, on May 28, he got a link on WhatsApp about the (news channel) debate on the Gyanvapi issue in which Sharma was one of the panellists. He said he was hurt after watching the comments made by Sharma on Prophet Muhammad and his wife," a police officer said.

Police invoked sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code against Sharma.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are currently in Kanpur Dehat, a neighbouring district around the same time when the clashes broke out.

