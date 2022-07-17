Communal Clashes in Kannauj After Miscreants Throw Meat In Temple Compound, SP Suspended

Communal clashes took place in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh after some unidentified miscreants allegedly threw pieces of meat in the compound of a village temple and desecrated idols at two places which led to protests during which several shops were set on fire, police said.

The police added that the gate of a graveyard was also damaged in the violence that ensued.

According to police, the incident took place in Rasoolabad village located within the Talgram police station limits when the temple priest, Jagdish Chandra found the pieces of meat inside the temple and informed the police about it.

Circle officer Shiv Pratap Singh and Station House Officer Hari Shyam Singh reached the site and got the entire place cleaned. However, a mob gathered on the road accusing the police remaining silent over the incident and blocked the Talgram-Indergarh road.

The blockade continued for three hours before the police managed to pacify the protestors. As the blockade was lifted, there was information that idols were desecrated at two places.

The mob became angry and burnt four shops as well as entered a graveyard where they damaged its gate.

Late on Saturday evening, Inspector General (Kanpur range), Prashant Kumar and Commissioner (Kanpur division), Raj Shekhar also reached Talgram.

According to police officials, they were identifying those behind the incident.

The officials said the situation was under control and they had increased police patrolling on foot in the entire city.

District Magistrate Rakesh Mishra said that two FIRs had been registered in connection with the incidents.

“Strictest action will be taken against those who are trying to disturb peace," he added.

Meanwhile, the superintendent of police (SP) of Kannauj, Rajesh Srivastava has been removed after the incident.

Srivastava has been put on the wait-list. He has been replaced by Anupam Singh.

