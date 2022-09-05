Communal Harmony on Display: Devotees Halt Ganpati Visarjan Yatra, Turn Off Bhajan & Pay Respects at Mosque in Malad

Setting a fine example of communal harmony, devotees halted a Ganpati Visarjan yatra (Ganpati immersion procession) in Mumbai while passing a mosque and changed their music from bhajan to ‘bhar do choli meri ya Muhammad’ as a mark of respect.

The Ganpati procession was headed for immersion on Sunday evening when it took a pause in Malad outside a mosque on their way and paid respects by changing the music for a few minutes, according to a report by the Times of India.

Meanwhile, more than 3,900 Ganesh idols were immersed at beaches and artificial ponds across Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival on Sunday, news agency PTI quoted an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as saying.

As many as 3,853 household idols, 15 Hartalika and 66 sarvajanik (community) idols were immersed till 6 pm, the official said. At least 1,290 household, 13 Hartalika and 66 sarvajanik idols were immersed in the artificial ponds built for the purpose in the different parts of the city, he said.

No untoward incidents were reported during the immersion procession so far, the official said. The city police have tightened the security at immersion points and beaches in Juhu, Girgaum etc, to prevent eventualities, he added.

