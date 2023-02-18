A 24-year-old woman gave birth to triplets, all baby boys, in an ambulance while being taken to a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, an official said.

Jyoti Bai of Pipliya Goli village was first taken to the Goharganj primary health centre after she complained of stomach pain on Friday evening.

However, her condition deteriorated, prompting the health centre to send her to state-run Sultania Hospital in Bhopal by the government’s 108 ambulance service, said the official.

Dr Sandeep Maran, who accompanied the woman in the ambulance, said she went into labour during the journey and delivered a set of triplets near Mandideep, some 20 kms from the state capital.

Maran said the mother and her three newborn boys were taken Sultania Hospital, adding that all are healthy and being monitored by doctors.

