Complaints Received Against 18 NGOs in Andhra Pradesh About Alleged Conversion: Govt to Lok Sabha

Complaints have been received against 18 FCRA-registered NGOs in Andhra Pradesh regarding their alleged indulgence in conversion to Christianity through "inducements, allurement and misrepresentation" since 2018, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The minister said the Foreign Contribution Registration Act (FCRA), 2010, provides a legal mechanism to deal with violation of its provisions.

He said such mechanisms include audit of accounts of such NGO, inspection of their accounts and records, and verification of their on-field activities and so on. "The FCRA certificate of such NGOs may be suspended depending upon the facts and circumstances of the case. Such violations may also lead to cancellation of the certificate," he said in written response to a question.

Rai said some cases where violations of the FCRA so warrant, the matter may be investigated as provided under various sections of the FCRA. Accordingly, appropriate action has been initiated in respect of above mentioned complaints, based on the facts and circumstances of each case, he said.

Advertisement

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.