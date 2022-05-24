Concerns Rise as Pak Intel Officers Step Up Spying Bids, Some Sneak into WhatsApp Groups of Indian Jawans

The intelligence agencies and security grid of the Indian government have raised concerns over increased attempts of espionage by Pakistani intelligence officers (PIOs) in recent times, News18 has learnt.

The matter has been escalated at the top level after a few cases were reported where PIOs were found to be members of WhatsApp groups created by personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces and other establishments.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, intelligence agencies have prepared a detailed report on the rise of espionage by Pakistan, suggesting random checks of personnel bank accounts, and selling of mobile phones by personnel or officials and their family members too.

Pakistani intelligence officers have been using brute force to fetch information regarding Indian security forces through various modus operandi, News18 has learnt.

A detailed report on the new tactics of PIOs has been sent to all forces to keep a tight check on any lapses. Also, various steps have been asked to be taken to prevent attacks in bids to extract sensitive information through malicious applications, using honey-trapping methods, spoofed contact numbers, and calling defence or CAPF personnel, which could have very serious implications for national security and integrity.

“A few instances have also been reported where PIOs were found to be members of WhatsApp group created by the CAPF personnel," a communication sent to personnel in the forces says.

According to the sources, the report has suggested that all organisations should strictly follow a social media policy and there should be strict enforcement of guidelines for personnel working with sensitive data and those deployed in “high-security zones".

Forces have been advised to ensure “regular monitoring of the inventory of mobile numbers, social media accounts being used by the officials and even by family members for select officials based on organisation specific pre-decided criteria and suitable restrictions on sale of used mobile phones by the regular/contractual/ third party employees in sensitive civil and defence establishments", the official communication says quoting the report.

There have been suggestions regarding prohibition on the use of closed user group (CUG) numbers and official electronic devices for social media activity as well. A guideline should be prepared by all forces to limit the usage of smartphones in places of duty and to ensure that officials working in confidential defence and civil establishments do not post unnecessary photos taken in sensitive environments, prohibited areas, etc.

The forces have been asked to sensitise personnel and officials about unknown fake entities active on social media platforms looking for easy and gullible targets to honey trap and enrol them as spies.

There should be random monitoring of bank account statements of employees for any unexplainable transactions, it has been recommended.

