Security Upped in Delhi Over Farmer Protest At Jantar Mantar Today | What the Agitation is About

Delhi Police has stepped up security, put up barricades and deployed personnel at the Delhi-Haryana border ahead of farmers’ call to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar in the capital on Monday.

The protest is scheduled for Monday at Jantar Mantar in the national capital for which the farmers have started to arrive in the city.

The police have beefed up security at Delhi’s Singhu border, which was one of the protest sites at the farmers protest in 2020. The police have also put up cemented barricades, tightened security at Tikri border, where farmers have start arriving from outside Delhi.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Apolitical) has called for a ‘mahapanchayat’ at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Monday, which is expected to be attended by farmers from different states. However, Delhi Police said it has denied permission for the protest.

The Mahapanchayat has been called by farmers to demand justice for the victims’ families in Lakhimpur Kheri and release of farmers from jails.

The farmers’ body is also demanding the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish is a prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Earlier on Sunday, Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was detained by the Delhi Police at the Ghazipur border while he was trying to enter the national capital to take part in a protest at Jantar Mantar. Several farmer leaders and organisations gathered at Jantar Mantar for their “Rozgar Sansad" (employment parliament) organised by the Samyukt Rojgar Andolan Samiti (SRAS).

He alleged the Delhi police was working at the behest of the Centre and did not allow him to meet the unemployed youth.

A Delhi Police official said Tikait, the national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and a prominent face of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), was stopped at the border around afternoon. “Thereafter, he was detained and taken to Madhu Vihar police station where police spoke to him and requested him to return," Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said.

